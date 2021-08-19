NYS-owned Mahoney office building in Buffalo to be auctioned off in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An office building owned by New York State in downtown Buffalo will be put up for auction come Autumn.

The five-story, 68,924-square-foot, Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building at 65 Court Street will go up for sale on October 7 at 10 a.m. The building opened in 1931 and has housed many New York State agencies.

Real estate consultants at CBRE are working with NYS on marketing and auction of the property. The state says the building will be vacant by the end of the year.

Bidding begins at $750,000, a$75,000 deposit is required to bid.

