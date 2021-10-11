NYS Parks police searching for person in Lower Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Parks police are searching for a person in the Lower Niagara River.

The search began on Monday morning, sometime before Noon.

No other details are known at this time, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

