NYS planning to break ground on project to remove Skyway this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided details on the plan to remove the Skyway from Buffalo’s waterfront.

The overall plan is to “free up to 45 acres for development through the removal of the Skyway Bridge,” Cuomo’s office says. According to the state, this will be turned “into a spectacular park.”

In 2021, the state plans to finish an environmental review process, and pending federal approval, break ground.

Congressman Brian Higgins released a statement on this:

“Governor Cuomo today re-affirmed his commitment to ending decades of inaction to finally tear down the Skyway. Tonight, President-elect Biden will lay out a vision for economic recovery, including an investment in infrastructure, something long overdue for which I have repeatedly advocated. In this tumultuous time for our community and country, this is alignment for the progress we need. Infrastructure must be a key component of recovery — restoring jobs, driving economic development and lifting up communities.” Brian Higgins