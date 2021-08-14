NYS Senator Sean Ryan wants development on Outer Harbor amphitheater stopped

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senator Sean Ryan is calling to stop the development of a new concert venue at the Outer Harbor. He would rather see cooperation with the “Ralph C. Wilson” foundation for larger event space at Centennial Park.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation wants to build an 8,000 person amphitheater at the Outer Harbor. Senator Ryan fears this could disrupt the ecosystem and access to the water.

He also argues it would be competing with a bigger venue, being planned at Centennial Park.

“The Wilson Foundation and the Centennial Park people are actually responding to the public who said we want events held here at LaSalle Park, and the public that is saying we don’t want them held at the Outer Harbor,” said

Senator Ryan also says it makes sense to build a larger venue at Centennial Park given its history with concerts.