BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The state tentatively scheduled the next civil service exam for University Police for February 1, 2020, according to the University Police at Buffalo State.

Only offered every few years, this exam is required for anyone interested in joining any of the 28 University Police departments throughout the state.

Applications for the exam will be accepted November 15 through December 18.

For more information, you can visit the SUNY website.