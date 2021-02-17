NYS to open new vaccination pop-up site at Delevan-Grider Community Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a new pop-up vaccination site will open at Buffalo’s Delevan-Grider Community Center on March 3.

Before announcing this, the Governor spoke of the continued skepticism some people have over getting vaccinated for COVID-19. He also spoke of the low availability of vaccines in some parts of the state.

After referencing Cheektowaga and the east side of Buffalo by name, Cuomo announced that the plan is to have 1,000 people vaccinated at the Delevan-Grider Community Center each day.

That would lead to 7,000 people getting vaccinated there every week.

Looking at the latest COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Cuomo says the state’s overall positivity rate is 3.58 percent. In western New York, it’s even lower, at 3.1 percent.

New York’s seven-day average positivity rate is 3.6 percent — the lowest number since Nov. 28.

109 New Yorkers died as a result of COVID-19 on Tuesday.