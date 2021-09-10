NYS Trooper hit by vehicle during June 2020 protest files lawsuit against City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Trooper Ronald Ensminger is taking legal action against the City of Buffalo after he was injured during a protest in the Queen City last June.
The lawsuit alleges the City of Buffalo violated regulations, policies and procedures that led to Ensminger being “catastrophically injured” on June 1, 2020, after he was hit by a vehicle.
The trooper is also suing Deyanna Davis, the woman accused of hitting him.
News 4 has reached out to the City of Buffalo and Deyanna Davis for comment and we’re waiting to hear back.
View the full lawsuit below:
