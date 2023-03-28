BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of Route 33 will be closed during overnights for around two months to repair an overpass, the New York State Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
Eastbound on Route 33 between Best Street and East Delavan Street will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Friday beginning on April 3.
Repairs will be made on the Dodge Street overpass, which was damaged in a crash involving a tractor trailer truck on March 1.
Additionally, traffic continues to be restricted to one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a temporary traffic signal on Dodge Street over the 33.
For up-to-date information, call 511, download the 511NY mobile app, or click here.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.