BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A disabled vehicle on I-190 led to a driver’s arrest and the discovery of a couple warrants.
On Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police responded to a section of the highway in Buffalo. There, they say Christopher Krause, 40, was sitting in the passenger seat. Krause told police he was driving, but ran out of gas, according to authorities.
While looking into the incident, police say it was determined the vehicle was stolen out of Cheektowaga. Krause, who was subsequently charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, also had two outstanding warrants from the Buffalo Police Department, authorities said.
Krause, who is due back in court on July 15, was turned over to the City of Buffalo lockup.
- NYSP: Man tells Troopers he ran out of gas in stolen vehicle on I-190
- Dance-floor brawl breaks out on cruise ship ahead of NYC docking
- Buffalo man to take on Joey Chestnut in 2022 Nathan’s hot dog contest
- Vasectomy requests spike after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
- The FDA banned Juul. So what’s next?
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.