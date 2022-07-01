BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A disabled vehicle on I-190 led to a driver’s arrest and the discovery of a couple warrants.

On Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police responded to a section of the highway in Buffalo. There, they say Christopher Krause, 40, was sitting in the passenger seat. Krause told police he was driving, but ran out of gas, according to authorities.

While looking into the incident, police say it was determined the vehicle was stolen out of Cheektowaga. Krause, who was subsequently charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, also had two outstanding warrants from the Buffalo Police Department, authorities said.

Krause, who is due back in court on July 15, was turned over to the City of Buffalo lockup.