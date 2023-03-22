BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography, some of which included him.
27-year-old Joshua Roman was arrested as the result of an investigation. Following his arrest, Roman was remanded to City of Buffalo Central Booking for centralized arraignment.
He faces felony charges of use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.
