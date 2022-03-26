BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle crashed into a light pole in the City of Buffalo just after midnight Saturday, according to Buffalo Police.

Around 12:10 a.m., a vehicle struck a light pole on Courtland Avenue, near Lang Avenue. Police said the occupant or occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot following the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information has been given at this time.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.