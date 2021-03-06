“Off-Broadway Market” offers Easter shopping to Northtowns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Vendors who usually spend the Easter season at the Broadway Market were unable to set up this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Eastern Hills Mall decided to give them a hand, and the space to sell their homemade goods. Vendors say getting here hasn’t been an easy journey.

“It’s market season, it’s Easter season. Our demand is going up but we can only have so many people at a time producing product,” explained Tori Ferraina of the Blue Eyed Baker.

Safety precautions are a huge factor in keeping the event up and running.

“Everybody’s wearing their mask…keeping their distance…six feet of distance when they come up to buy something. So, it’s been working pretty well,” said Rany Seufert of Webbers Maple.

After years of working shows and festivals together, the friendship among vendors has grown. Now, vendors tell News 4, they have to work together.

“We had no shows last year. They were shut down compltetely. This was my first, so yes we’re very excited to be back doing this as a team,” said Debbie Dechert, of Deb’s Delights.

More information on the Off Broadway Market can be found here.