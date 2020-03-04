Off-campus incident leads to early end of St. Joe’s hockey season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Joe’s is ending its hockey season early.

The school released a statement on Wednesday, saying “The St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute Federation Hockey Team is forfeiting the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.”

This not only means no more local games for St. Joe’s, but the team will not play in the NYS State Catholic Hockey Tournament this Saturday on Coney Island either.

The reason stems from the result of a recent internal investigation.

“We regret the team’s season must end on this note, but our investigation uncovered that many team players clearly violated our school’s code of conduct; this is unacceptable and there must be consequences,” St. Joe’s President Christopher Fulco said.

Fulco is referring to a recent incident that took place outside of school hours, and off school property. The school says a number of hockey players violated the St. Joe’s Code of Conduct.

“St. Joe’s students are expected to meet our school’s standards of conduct at all times, and in all places, including at all off-campus events,” Fulco continued.