Off-duty Buffalo firefighter arraigned on murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Blake Banks, a Buffalo firefighter, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in Erie County Court Friday morning, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Twenty-four-year-old Banks allegedly shot a 40-year-old man during a dispute on Broadway near Bennett Street in the Queen City on July 20 at 1 p.m. Officials say the victim crashed his car nearby as he attempted to drive away after being shot.

Flynn’s office tells News 4 the victim later died from injuries at ECMC. Additionally, the DA’s office says Banks was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

He is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on September 10 at 9:30 a.m. For now, he remains held without bail.

Banks faces a max of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

