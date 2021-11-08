Buffalo police officer facing menacing, harassment charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer could spend a year in jail if he’s convicted of menacing and harassment.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Keenan Redmon, 36, is facing charges related to two separate alleged incidents that occurred while Redmon was off duty.

In July, prosecutors say Redmon grabbed a woman by the back of the neck while inside a Hertel Avenue restaurant.

The next month, prosecutors say he forced the woman into a bathroom in her home and brandished what appeared to be a pistol while threatening her.

An order of protection has since been issued for the woman. Redmon, who’s not currently in custody, will be back in court on Friday for a pre-trial conference.