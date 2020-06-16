More than 1,000 kilograms of pot seized from truck at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr., CBP Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly came together on Tuesday morning to discuss significant drug seizures at the Peace Bridge.

Kennedy says this past Saturday, a truck coming to the U.S. from Canada contained more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana.

The driver, who was identified as a 30-year-old Indian national, said the truck was hauling peat moss, officials say. It was, but 58 boxes containing thousands of bags of marijuana were secreted inside, too.

Kennedy says it added up to 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, with a street value of about $5 million.

The driver faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of life in prison.

This was the second massive pot seizure involving a truck coming to western New York from Canada in just eight days.

Prior to this, on June 5, more than $2 million worth of marijuana was seized from another truck. The driver of this truck was also an Indian national.

Since March, officials say they have seized about 8,500 pounds of marijuana at the U.S. border after it came from Canada.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in Ontario.

