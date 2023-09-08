BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing teen who may be endangered and in need of medical assistance.
Alyssa M. Hillyard, 14, was last seen on Winona Street in Buffalo around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. She was driving a 2019 dark blue Toyota RAV4 with New York license plate KWF 3446.
Hillyard is described as 5-foot-5 and 100 lbs.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Buffalo Police at 716-481-2099 or 911.
