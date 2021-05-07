Ohio St. lift bridge to close Monday for $15M rehab project, to remain closed until Summer 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ohio Street Lift Bridge in Buffalo will close Monday and isn’t expected to reopen until Summer 2022.

The bridge between Louisiana Street and Ganson Street will be closed so crews can begin a $15 million rehabilitation project. A detour will be put in place using Michigan Avenue to Ganson Street during construction.

Detour Map

Navigational traffic will be maintained during the rehab, according to City of Buffalo officials.