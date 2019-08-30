Ohio Street Lift Bridge is getting a renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– One of the busiest bridges in Buffalo is getting a renovation.

Leaders announced more than $10 million will go toward fixing up the Ohio Street Bridge project today.

That’s on top of $5 million already given for the project.

The Ohio Street Lift Bridge was first built in 1866 and has since become an iconic landmark on Buffalo’s waterfront.

State Senator Tim Kennedy says the work on the bridge is all part of Buffalo’s resurgence.

“There has been an enormous transformation. A renaissance, but a transformation. If you see the investment happening, it is absolutely breathtaking,” Kennedy said.

Construction on the bridge is expected to start in 2021.