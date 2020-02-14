Oishei Children’s Hospital hold their first-ever “Lights of Love” event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Law enforcement from across Western New York joined together outside of Oishei Children’s Hospital for “Lights of Love.”

First responders from the Buffalo Police Department, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and many others illuminated Oishei in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Inside the building, patients, their families, and even hospital staff members are shining their own lights right back to say hello.

This is the first-ever “Lights of Love” event for Oishei.