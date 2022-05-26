BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital (OCH) has submitted a Certificate of Need to the New York State Department of Health to open a High Risk Maternity Unit. OCH said this new unit would help accommodate the growing number of newborn deliveries.

OCH plans to build 12 private inpatient rooms to support the hospital’s high-risk antepartum maternity population. OCH’s high-risk moms currently occupy beds throughout the hospital’s Labor & Delivery and Mother-Baby floors. These new inpatient rooms will be designed to accommodate patient overflow or surge planning.

“As the region’s only Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and state-designated Regional Perinatal Center, our hospital provides the most specialized high-quality care for our community’s high-risk newborns and their mothers,” said Allegra Jaros, president at Oishei Children’s Hospital. “The much needed expansion will allow us to better care for more high-risk moms before and after delivery, and accommodate the growing number of women who require the comprehensive and complex care services.”

Since 2012, the number of deliveries at OCH has increased 35 percent, with a significant increase in high-risk deliveries now that OCH is co-located with Buffalo General Medical Center. In 2021, total newborn deliveries was nearly 3,500.

OCH said this estimated $6.6 million project has many benefits for the higher risk maternity population including:

Opening up space on the existing Labor & Delivery Unit to accommodate the increasing volume of deliveries and ensure 24/7 emergency access for emergent deliveries

Allowing for more seamless transition and shorter wait times for patients moving from the Labor & Delivery Unit to the Mother-Baby Unit

Reducing length of stay to ensure mom and baby get home sooner

Bringing together a highly trained and specialized care team dedicated to our high-risk population

Creating additional space for families

The newly-constructed rooms will occupy about 11,000 square feet on the hospital’s seventh floor, which currently houses pharmacy and pediatric outpatient services such as infusion, dialysis and ECHO/EKG. Though the majority of patient services will remain on the seventh floor, outpatient infusion services will move to the hospital’s second floor.

