Digital Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit gives an update to our 4 Warn Forecast
Oishei Children’s Hospital limiting visitors due to severe flu season

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital is implementing its enhanced visitation policy due to the prevalence of the flu.

These rules do not apply to those seeking treatment, but here are the guidelines:

  • Please do not visit if you are ill.
  • Parents are not considered visitors.
  • No visitors under 5 years of age.
  • No visitors under 14 years of age, if possible.
  • Wash your hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.

The full policy can be found here.

