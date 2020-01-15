Oishei Children’s Hospital limiting visitors due to severe flu season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital is implementing its enhanced visitation policy due to the prevalence of the flu.
These rules do not apply to those seeking treatment, but here are the guidelines:
- Please do not visit if you are ill.
- Parents are not considered visitors.
- No visitors under 5 years of age.
- No visitors under 14 years of age, if possible.
- Wash your hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.
The full policy can be found here.