Oishei Children’s Hospital limiting visitors due to severe flu season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital is implementing its enhanced visitation policy due to the prevalence of the flu.

These rules do not apply to those seeking treatment, but here are the guidelines:

Please do not visit if you are ill.

Parents are not considered visitors.

No visitors under 5 years of age.

No visitors under 14 years of age, if possible.

Wash your hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.

The full policy can be found here.