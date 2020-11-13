Oishei does a lot, with very little revenue, compared to other children’s hospitals across the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On October 28, four months before her due-date, Lindsay Woodall was at home when she went into labor.

She didn’t have time to make it to a hospital, and had little Da’vorah at home.

She was just one pound, nine ounces.

After calling 911, mom and daughter were rushed to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“Some reason this hospital just feels more homely to me. I feel very ok with her being here because I know these guys will make sure she’s ok basically,” Woodall said.

Oisehi Children’s Hospital is the region’s only place parents can go for state-of-the-art pediatric trauma, surgical, and medical care.

The president of the hospital calls it a safety net for Western New Yorkers.

Allegra Jaros says Western New York has the second-highest poverty level for children in the country, And as a result, 70% of the hospital’s patients are on Medicaid.

And Jaros says the hospital’s medicaid reimbursement rates are the lowest in the country.

But, for two years in a row, they’ve been honored with a prestigious award.

The Leapfrog Group named Oishei as a top children’s hospital in America. Just 10 children’s hospitals across the country received the distinction in 2019, no others in New York State were chosen.

They do a lot…with very little…in part because of the donations like the ones they’ve seen over the past week, from Bills Mafia and beyond.

“It truly has been humbling the entire week… and I’m not surprised, but…it’s hard to really even explain what it feels like,” Jaros said.

Jaros says your donations allow the hospital to hire the best physicians and the best, state-of-the-art equipment like this ambulance specially made for kids.

Something unique at Oishei, there are child-life specialists at bedsides here. Those trained specialists help to decrease anxieties and fully explain to a child and family what’s happening.

And alongside the special touches that make this hospital feel more comfortable for kids, there are also places for parents to go and relax. The hospital will even provide family members clothing if they rush to the hospital without the proper gear.

“You just never know when you’re going to need a children’s hospital. Those are incredibly scary moments and those donations help us put into place those care teams, behavioral health specialists, social workers, child life specialists, pastoral care, that are here for the families when those things do happen, to help them get through ‘what’s happening to my child?’ We’re just so happy to be here for the community, and be able to ensure they have everything they need when their child is in need,” Jaros added.

It’s a place that accepts everyone, and where the staff works hard to make these walls feel like home for patients like Lindsay and Da’vorah.

Woodall says she expects to call this her home-away-from-home for the next few months as Da’vorah grows and gets the care she needs.

Jaros says their emergency room is running 35-to-40% under capacity right now, which is great news.

Kids aren’t hurting themselves or getting as sick mainly due to the fact that many of them have been staying home during this pandemic. But this money couldn’t have come at a better time.