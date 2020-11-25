Oishei temporarily admitting patients up to age 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital is temporarily allowing adults up to age 25 to be admitted as patients.

This is being done “to help bolster Kaleida Health’s inpatient bed capacity,” Kaleida says.

In addition to this change, Kaleida made a few other updates to its visitation policy.

Effective Wednesday, pediatric patients who undergo surgery can have one designated support person.

Also, mothers may have one support person in labor and delivery units at Oishei and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital throughout the labor, delivery and postpartum periods.

Laboring moms are also allowed one doula as an essential member of their care team.

