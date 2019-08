BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -Three million dollars is going to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy from the Ralph c. Wilson jr. Foundation.

The money will go toward supporting new five-year capital projects, planning and operations. Officials with the parks system say the parks system are important to the way we live and grow.



The money will be given out over a three year period. The conservancy previously received three smaller grants totaling nearly 100-thousand dollars from the Wilson Foundation.