BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those pining for a golf entertainment complex in Western New York may soon get their wish courtesy of a Buffalo-based company.

OnCore Golf has purchased eight acres of land at 555 Elk St. in downtown Buffalo where they intend to build a ShotClub Social entertainment complex, which will feature an interactive driving range, arcade, bowling lanes and virtual reality attractions, a representative for the project confirmed to News 4.

Photo: OnCore Golf

The 40,000-square-foot complex will house a two-level driving range with separate bays where participants will be able to take part in an interactive golf game featuring an animated board. OnCore technology within the balls will allow them to interact with the game board, enabling golfers to have “a very unique experience.”

In addition to the other entertainment attractions, food and beverage options will be available, as will event space for corporate and party use.

Buffalo will be home to one of two ShotClub Socials initially, with the other planned for Knoxville, Tennessee.

The final architectural design for the facility is currently being finalized, and upon its completion, OnCore will submit plans to the city. There is no current construction timeline, but a clearer view is expected in around two months. Both the Buffalo and Knoxville projects will undergo construction at the same time.