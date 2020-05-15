1  of  3
Coronavirus
Hair salons to be included in Phase Two of reopening Some parts of NY are entering Phase One of reopening. Here’s what you need to know. Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Niagara County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases Gov. Cuomo provides an update on coronavirus cases in NY
Closings
There are currently 282 active closings. Click for more details.

One Buffalo firefighter and two police officers positive for COVID at this time, Mayor Brown says

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown says at this time, one firefighter and two police officers, are positive for COVID-19.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Mac’s on Hertel donated 500 bottles of surface sanitizer to Mayor Brown and the City of Buffalo.

Mayor Brown says the donation will go to members of the community in need.

He also addressed the need to follow social distancing as the weather is forecasted to be warmer this weekend and into next week.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss