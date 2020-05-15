One Buffalo firefighter and two police officers positive for COVID at this time, Mayor Brown says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown says at this time, one firefighter and two police officers, are positive for COVID-19.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Mac’s on Hertel donated 500 bottles of surface sanitizer to Mayor Brown and the City of Buffalo.

Mayor Brown says the donation will go to members of the community in need.

He also addressed the need to follow social distancing as the weather is forecasted to be warmer this weekend and into next week.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.