One Buffalo firefighter injured in overnight Crescent Ave. fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Fire says they responded to a call of a fire at 2:40 a.m. at 387 Crescent Avenue.

Officials tell News 4 the fire started on the first floor of the vacant structure.

One firefighter was injured and taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Buffalo Fire.

Damage is estimated at $100,000, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.