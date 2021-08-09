One day left to register for SkyRide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The seventh annual SkyRide is coming up soon, and there’s not much time left to register.

Participants can ride either one (7.5 miles), two (15 miles) or three (23 miles) loops over the Skyway on Sunday, August 15.

The ride, which has departure times at 8:30, 9 and 9:30 a.m., will start and end at the Outer Harbor Lakeside Bike Park (825 Fuhrmann Boulevard).

If you want to ride, here’s where you can register. Those who are interested have until Monday night at 11:59 to register.