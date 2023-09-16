BUFFALO ,N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is dead following a fatal early morning shooting on Saturday.

Police say, just after 4 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire in the 200 block of Allen Street. Police say he was struck while outside following “some type of dispute with other individuals.”

The victim was declared deceased at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.