BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover car accident early Sunday morning.
Video shows the scene from the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday, with the car flipped on its side. The crash happened near Scajaquada and Wende Streets.
News 4 has learned that the driver was taken to the hospital and is waiting for further details from Buffalo Police.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.