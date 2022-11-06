BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in critical condition after he was hit by a car early Sunday morning, according to police.
Police say the accident occurred just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Lafayette Avenue and Elmwood Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on Elmwood Avenue and struck the man while he was crossing the street. He was transported to ECMC in critical condition.
No charges have been filed.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.