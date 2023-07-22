BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.
Police say they responded to the scene of the 400 block of Genesee Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday where, they say, three people had been struck by gunfire outside an establishment.
According to police, they are investigating if “some type of dispute” started inside the Genesee Street establishment and got carried outside.
Police say a 31-year-old Buffalo man was declared deceased at the scene. Two other victims, a 33-year-old man and 44-year-old man, were transported to ECMC for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.