One man dead, another in stable condition at ECMC following Tuesday night shooting on Best St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Best Street.

Police tell News 4 it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call in the 700 block of Best.

Two men were shot, the 23-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, and police say the other man, a 22-year-old from Buffalo, is in stable condition at ECMC.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information can contact Buffalo Police on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

