Live Now
Erie County officials hold briefing on coronavirus response
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

One man dead, another in stable condition at ECMC following Tuesday night shooting on Best St.

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
buffalo police_542811

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Best Street.

Police tell News 4 it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call in the 700 block of Best.

Two men were shot, the 23-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, and police say the other man, a 22-year-old from Buffalo, is in stable condition at ECMC.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information can contact Buffalo Police on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss