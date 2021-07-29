One man dead following motorcycle crash on Walden Ave. Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police tell News 4 a man operating a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Walden Avenue Wednesday night.

Investigators say just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of Walden, a Toyota Corolla heading east on Walden turned onto Barthel Street and struck the motorcyclist riding west on Walden.

Police say both the driver of the Corolla and the motorcycle were taken to ECMC by ambulance.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist died at the hospital.

The 64-year-old driver of the Corolla has since been released from ECMC.

Police tell us emergency personnel also checked out three minors at the scene who were in the Corolla.

Authorities are attempting to identify the motorcyclist, and there are no charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.