One person dead after driving off I-190 and rolling vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after their vehicle went off the road at the Smith Street–Fillmore Avenue off-ramp on I-190 South and rolled over Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Police said the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. when a vehicle left the road at Exit 4, went down an embankment and rolled over onto its roof. The driver was the only occupant and died.

More information will be released late, according to NYSP.

