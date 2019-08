BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in custody after surrendering to police following a three-hour standoff on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.

According to the police department, the SWAT team responded after a call came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the individual, who was not identified by name or age, had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Police said he surrendered without incident around 10:30 a.m. Friday.