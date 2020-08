BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with Buffalo Fire say one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire late Thursday night.

Crews got the call to Sycamore St. just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they say there was heavy fire throughout the home.

Paramedics took one resident to ECMC to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the damage is estimated at $170,000 and they are still working to determine the cause.