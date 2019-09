ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)--The Buffalo Bills are sporting a 2-0 record for the first time in 5 years, and tickets for Sunday’s first home game are hot. As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets listed on the Bills’ website were starting slightly above $100 each.

But as the game against the Cincinnati Bengals gets closer, those prices will likely inch higher and harder to get, and the Better Business Bureau is offering tips to keep from getting ripped off.