Man taken to ECMC after shooting at Amherst Street NFTA station in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shooting Monday night at the Amherst Street NFTA station sent a man to the hospital.
The NFTA says tells News 4, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. when the man was shot either on or near an NFTA at the Amherst station.
The person shot, whose age hasn’t been released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
News 4 is working to learn more.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- 16-year-old pleads guilty to assault charges for injuring officers while trying to avoid arrest
- Two shot on Goodyear Ave. Saturday afternoon
- Buffalo man charged with DWI after crashing vehicle into Elmwood Ave building Friday night
- 21 guns taken off streets by Buffalo Police in the last week
- Two men shot near Suffolk Street Friday night