Man taken to ECMC after shooting at Amherst Street NFTA station in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shooting Monday night at the Amherst Street NFTA station sent a man to the hospital.

The NFTA says tells News 4, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. when the man was shot either on or near an NFTA at the Amherst station.

The person shot, whose age hasn’t been released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

