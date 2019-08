BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paramedics transported one person to the hospital after an incident involving a mangled bicycle.

Ambulance company American Medical Response tells us it got the call to Elmwood Ave. and Brekenridge St. just before 3:30 a.m. Crews took one person to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Our photographer captured video of the damaged bicycle left behind at the scene. We are still working to learn if someone was hit.

We have reached out to Buffalo Police for more information.