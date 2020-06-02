One woman hops her work to help beautify Niagara Square comes back to life soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–While protesters damaged Niagara Square over the weekend, we also saw the “city of good neighbors” step up to help clean up immediately the next day.

We were there to watch volunteers show up just minutes after the curfew ended Sunday morning.

Now one woman is hoping her work to help beautify that part of the city comes back to life soon.

Linda Garwol was one of the first people to show up to Niagara Square Sunday morning.

She volunteers with the non-profit “Buffalo and Bloom” which maintains the gardens in Niagara Square.

She and other volunteers just finished mulching these beds Saturday morning.

The same protesters who caused chaos throughout the city also destroyed the gardens.

Fortunately, Linda says her team of volunteers was able to salvage some of what was left. They spent the day Sunday replanting some of those flowers while crews cleaned the spraypaint and graffiti off the monument.

While Linda says it will cost a lot of money to replace the flowers on top of what does not re-grow, things are looking better in Niagara Square just days later thanks to the city of good neighbors.