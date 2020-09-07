Online registration for virtual 125th Turkey Trot starts Tuesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Online registration for this year’s virtual Turkey Trot opens tomorrow at 11 a.m.

YMCA says participants have the option to run, jog, or walk an 8k anytime between Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, and Sunday, November 29.

The entry fee is $35 and includes all online processing fees, a commemorative t-shirt, and a face mask. Anyone who registers by October 6 will also receive a 125th Turkey Trot commemorative medal.

According to the YMCA Buffalo Niagara website, packet pick-up details will be available on Tuesday.

