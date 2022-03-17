BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight college basketball teams will take to center court at KeyBank Center for the start of the NCAA Tournament. Online sports betting company DraftKings is expecting to see a record number of bets placed.

Director of Sports Operations at DraftKings, Johnny Avello, says there are a few reasons for the increase in odds-making. First, the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on March Madness for the past two years.

In 2021, the schedule was altered to meet COVID-19 protocols, and in 2020, the tournament was canceled altogether.

This is also the first time online sports betting is legal for March Madness in New York State. DraftKings is now available in 18 states.

But, it’s easy to get carried away. Angela DiRosa with the New York Council on Problem Gambling says since the legalization of mobile sports betting in New York State, their agency has seen a 25 percent increase in gambling problems, specifically in 21 to 35-year-olds.