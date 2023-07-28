BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman faces charges in connection to a brawl that broke out at a summer league girls basketball game.

According to Buffalo Police, they’ve arrested 35-year-old Tiffany Rowell, who’s accused of hitting two players — who are teenage girls from the City of Tonawanda.

Rowell faces charges of assault in the third degree, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

This large fight broke out inside the gymnasium at the Hennepin Community Center in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood. BPD say they are making progress in this investigation and more arrests are possible.

Last week Thursday — the City of Tonawanda played Hutch Tech in a girls basketball summer league game. But, after the final buzzer, instead of everyone going their separate ways a brawl broke out.

“Situations like this are just absurd, they can’t happen, we can’t have, we need the adults in the room to act like it and not egg on situations,” said Buffalo Common Council Member Bryan Bollman. “It’s unfortunate that we’re here talking about a fight at a summer basketball league right now, instead, of talking about the good programs that are happening in the city.”

According to a police report, when the girls were doing high fives, a woman “shoulder checked” all members of the team from Tonawanda. A player from Tonawanda stated that the woman was on the wrong side — in response to that, according to the police report, the woman said “you got something to say?”

Tempers started to rise and moments later another woman punched one of the Tonawanda players multiple times. Then, a player from Hutch Tech sucker punched a Tonawanda player in the head knocking her to the ground. Two 16-year-old girls are listed as victims.

The game was overseen by the Buffalo Police Athletic League, the organization’s executive director Nekia Kemp is tight-lipped on what happened.

“At this point in time, I’m not at liberty to talk about it because it’s still under investigation,” Kemp said.

Police say there is video of the incident that’s helping them in their investigation. Bollman says there were no police officers at the game, but that’s something that will change.

“Due to this situation there will be officers planted at this center moving forward,” Bollman said.

Both the City of Tonawanda and Buffalo Public School systems are aware of the incident, as police investigate.

A spokesperson for BPS says in a statement:

“The District is aware of this unfortunate event. It was not a District sponsored activity nor was the activity held in a BPS facility. The Police Athletic League (PAL) sponsored and oversaw the basketball game. It is being investigated by BPD. The PAL or BPD may be able to provide you with more information.“