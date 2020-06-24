Ontario man sentenced to time served following conviction for harboring illegal alien

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Ontario man has been sentenced to 100 days of time served following his conviction for harboring an illegal alien, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

According to the Assistant U.S. Attorney, on August 5 of last year, 42-year-old Jason Garcia attempted to enter the U.S. in a commercial truck at the Lewiston Bridge Port of Entry.

Garcia answered “no” when asked if anyone else was present in the truck, officials say.

After a primary inspection, Garcia’s truck appeared headed toward the Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System for a scan but instead drove the truck in front of a warehouse.

Officials say a second person got out of the truck and walked directly into the entrance of the warehouse. Garcia then turned around in the parking lot and headed toward the scanning area.

CBP officers located the second individual in the hallway of the warehouse and found a Chilean passport in his pants.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a records check determined the individual was refused entry into the United States under the Visa Waiver Program for failing to disclose a previous arrest in Chile.

