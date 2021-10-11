Open house to take place at Buffalo Fire Department’s Engine 21 station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in Buffalo are continuing to help people in the Queen City learn the sounds of fire safety.

Mayor Byron Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo are hosting the first fire open house of the season. They’re encouraging families to visit the fire station to learn more about preparing for a fire.

Firefighters will help people develop a fire emergency plan and practice what to do in case a fire breaks out.

Monday’s event is one of five open houses. It will be held at the Engine 21 station (1229 Jefferson Ave.) at 5:30 p.m.