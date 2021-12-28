Organizers to test New Year’s Eve ball drop in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City is gearing up for its big New Year’s Eve celebration.

Mayor Byron Brown will join the Buffalo ball drop event organizers for the annual test drop of the New Year’s Eve ball.

To ring in 2022, people will once again be allowed to gather in Roosevelt Plaza for the annual ball drop and fireworks. You may remember it was held virtually last year.

This is the 34th year of the drop. Money raised from this year’s ball drop will go to the Police Athletic League of Buffalo.