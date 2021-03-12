Our Lady of Black Rock School to merge with Catholic Academy of West Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Catholic schools in Buffalo are merging.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced that Our Lady of Black Rock School and Catholic Academy of West Buffalo will be unifying their student bodies and programs “in order to strengthen and ensure the sustainability of Catholic education for the nearly 300 students and their families.”

With this change, students will attend classes at the Catholic Academy campus on Delaware Ave. Parents will have the option to enroll their children at this school for the 2021-22 school year.

Bishop Michael Fisher supports the unification.

“We have no more urgent priority than to strengthen Catholic education across our Diocese and

ensuring that we are able to provide our young people with every advantage that they require in

their formative years. Our legacy of providing quality education and serving the needs of children

and families regardless of background or economic status reflects our core mission and is central to our efforts to bring about renewal and reassert the potential of our Catholic faith to accomplish so much good throughout our region.” Bishop Michael Fisher

Our Lady of Black Rock School was established in 1983 through the unification of seven schools. Catholic Academy of West Buffalo was founded in 1989.

“I applaud the forward-looking decision by the boards of these two Catholic school communities

which will ensure that the children and families of West Buffalo have access to the richness of

Catholic education for years to come,” said Interim Catholic Schools Superintendent Joan Thomas.

“These dedicated board members and parents recognize that we are stronger together and

ultimately, our children are the beneficiaries.”