BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Our Lady of Victory Shrine and Basilica will be celebrating Father Baker Weekend Aug. 6-7, with the annual Father Baker Day Mass at noon on Sunday.

Following the annual mass, Rev. Msgr. David LiPuma will be joined by around an anticipated 1,000 guests, as a commemorative wreath is placed at Father Baker’s tomb in the Basilica by the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Throughout the day, OLV will be hosting ‘Paint the Basilica,’ as local artists will set up outside to paint their visions of the Basilica.

OLV is also encouraging families to take part in the ‘Pennies to Heaven Penny Drop’ tradition, by placing loose change in front of the Basilica’s main entrance. Additionally, there will be a ‘History Harvest’ one hour before and after the Father Baker Day Mass, during which visitors can speak with volunteers to share stories, photos, or similar memorabilia of Father Baker or the OLV so the memories may be recorded.